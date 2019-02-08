Valentine’s Day
“All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn’t hurt.” – Charles M. Schulz
Americans spend an average of $1.76 billion dollars on candy each year for for Valentine’s Day — including about 36 million heart-shaped boxes of chocolate! Surveys from the National Chocolate Association say caramels are the most popular variety in the box, with chocolate-covered nuts a close second.
Back in AD 496, February 14th was declared the holy feast day of St. Valentine by Pope Gelasius.